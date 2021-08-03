Syrian regime forces renewed their attacks on Daraa’s al Balad neighbourhood in southwestern Syria following the failure of Russian-led mediation talks between the regime and opposition forces, a local group has said.

According to Horan Freedoms Community, a group founded by activists and journalists from Daraa, the Bashar al Assad regime demanded that both residents and armed opposition groups surrender all their light weapons, to search the houses, and to set up nine checkpoints in the Daraa al Balad neighbourhood.

The demands, however, were rejected by the Daraa-based Reconciliation Center which was negotiating on behalf of the residents.

Following the inconclusive talks, regime forces shelled the besieged neighbourhood last night, forcing many civilians to move to other relatively safer neighbourhoods.

Daraa, known as the birthplace of the Syrian revolution, is home to some 40,000 people and was an opposition stronghold until 2018.