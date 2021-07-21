A group of state attorneys general have unveiled a landmark $26bn settlement with large drug companies for allegedly fueling the deadly nationwide opioid epidemic, but the deal still requires support from thousands of local governments.

Under the settlement proposal, the three largest US drug distributors, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp, are expected to pay a combined $21bn, while drugmaker Johnson & Johnson would pay $5bn.

"There's not enough money in the world, frankly, to address the pain and suffering," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, adding that the money will "help where help is needed."

The deal was the second-largest cash settlement ever, trailing only the $246 billion tobacco agreement in 1998. Attorneys general from 15 states were involved in negotiating the deal, as were lead lawyers for local governments.

McKesson will pay up to $7.9bn, while AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal each agreed to provide up to $6.4bn. The payments will be made over 18 years.

J&J will pay over nine years, with up to $3.7bn paid during the first three years.

The money is expected to be used on addiction treatment, family support, education and other social programs.

"This settlement will directly support state and local efforts to make meaningful progress in addressing the opioid crisis," said Michael Ullmann, Johnson & Johnson's general counsel.

The distributors were accused of lax controls that allowed massive amounts of addictive painkillers to be diverted into illegal channels, devastating communities, while J&J was accused of downplaying the addiction risk in its opioid marketing.