Eight years after French soldiers arrived in the Sahel region to fight militant groups, France’s counter-terrorism approach is shifting. As a part of a new strategy, French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that France will start closing its bases in northern Mali as part of a drawdown of French troops fighting militant groups in the Sahel region.

France will be reducing their 5,100 troops by half, focusing on the restive border area where Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger meet. The tri-border area, as the region is known, has become the epicentre of brutal conflict after the violence unleashed by various armed groups linked to Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, split from Mali over the years into the semi-desert of the Sahel region, nearly the size of Western Europe.

Macron’s announcement indicates that the remaining French troops will be a part of a wider European military effort, marking the end of France’s Operation Barkhane which was launched seven years ago to force militant groups from the areas across the Sahel with the help of local forces.

The end of Barkhane

French forces with Operation Barkhane have been the main pillar of the international military engagement with the conflict in the Sahel. While they have conducted operations to target high profile members of the armed groups, they have also trained local armed forces and provided important intelligence and logistic support for the other forces such as the UN Peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

As years passed by, the conflict, as well as the tactics of armed groups, have evolved and become more sophisticated, said Daniel Eizenga, who is a research fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

“Despite its [Operation Barkhane] successes, the threat posed by militant groups in the region has grown both in its reach and intensity. This suggests that a strategic change of tack is needed to address the current situation,” Eizenga told TRT World.

But in the face of ever-growing violence, the years-long counter-terrorism operation with no end in sight has financially and politically become too costly for Paris. And to share the burden, France has sought to externalise and internationalise the military response, which hasn’t been successful so far.

In that sense, the Takuba international task force was established last year as an extension of the EU Training Mission (EUTM). The task force is designed to carry out operations with Malian and potentially other local forces while EUTM organises training programs.

The force currently comprises around 600 soldiers, half of them French. So far the Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy and Sweden have answered Macron's calls for contributions, while the US and Germany have largely remained reluctant to be involved in the fighting. With the integration of the remaining 2,500-3,000 French troops, France will be the largest bulk of the force.

“The idea to multilateralise and Europeanise the risks and costs of French intervention has been a slow, complicated and rough process”, Professor Bruno Charbonneau at Royal Military College Saint-Jean in Canada said.

“But Barkhane might be the moment when the practice becomes real. Especially with the new counter-terrorism academy in Ivory Coast, the West African intelligence centre being built in Dakar, the EU’s Sahel strategy and the Alliance Sahel”, Prof Charbonneau told TRT World.

Niger’s role

Macron made the announcement in a press conference alongside the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. Niger has been chosen to host the headquarters of the Takuba task force.

Unlike Mali, which military forces have concentrated on, or Chad, which used to play a vital role in the French security apparatus, this time Niger seems to be taking centre stage.

One reason, Eizenga says, is its capital Niamey offers a closer location to the tri-border area, the main area of intervention which France wants to focus on.