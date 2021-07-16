Faith groups, anti-discrimination activists and thousands of women have strongly criticised a ruling by EU's top court that said companies in the region can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.

"As a basis for its decision, the court makes a limping comparison, which in practice only applies to Muslim women as the headscarf is an integral part of Muslim practice," Bekir Altas, head of the Germany-based Turkish-Muslim association IGMG, said in a statement on Friday.

"Those who wear it – unlike a piece of jewellery – cannot take it off for reasons of their faith, so only [Muslim women] are forced to make a decision over their faith or work. This is constitutionally not tenable," he argued.

"An environment in which minorities cannot flourish freely for fear of oppression and exclusion is never compatible with a liberal democratic order."

The Open Society Justice Initiative, part of the Open Society Foundations philanthropic organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, said it was concerned the ruling "may continue to exclude many Muslim women, and those of other religious minorities, from various jobs in Europe."

Employers should tread carefully as "they risk being found liable for discrimination ... if they can't demonstrate a genuine need for a religious dress ban," one of its representatives, Maryam Hmadoun, said in a statement.

"Another example of how Islamophobia is perpetuated right at the top, this decision will only further marginalise Muslim women, creating further inequality and divisions in society. The court's ruling is anything but just," said Zara Mohammed of Muslim Council of Britain.

Muslim Association of Britain said the ruling will allow "businesses to adopt Islamophobic hiring practices."

"Another example of Muslim women being told what they can and cannot wear. This time, the EU's highest court decides to allow businesses to adopt Islamophobic hiring practices and it is sickening," it said.

"Enough with this continuous discrimination and policing of Muslim women."

What does the court ruling say?

The court ruling in principle allows employers to ban women from wearing the hijab at work if companies "need to present a neutral image towards customers."

"A prohibition on wearing any visible form of expression of political, philosophical or religious beliefs in the workplace may be justified by the employer’s need to present a neutral image towards customers or to prevent social disputes," said the court.

The court also said that any ban must correspond to a "genuine need" and that it will now be up to national court to verify it.