TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Biden nominates Jeff Flake as US envoy to Turkey
Flake's appointment comes as Washington tries to mend ties with its Nato ally.
Biden nominates Jeff Flake as US envoy to Turkey
Jeff Flake is a former Republic senator who criticised Donald Trump. / AP Archive
July 13, 2021

Jeff Flake, a former senator and one of the most outspoken Republican foes of Donald Trump, was nominated by President Joe Biden as ambassador to Turkey, tasked with managing tense relations with an ally.

Biden met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month as the two Nato allies tried to iron out differences on a host of issues ranging from Ankara's purchase of Russian missiles to Washington's backing of YPG terrorists in Syria. 

Flake, who unlike many Republicans has never retracted his criticism of Trump and went so far as to campaign for Biden in last year's election, said on Tuesday he was "humbled and honoured" to be chosen as ambassador.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Biden: No problem impossible to solve in Turkey-US relations

Recommended

"With this nomination, the Biden administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water's edge," Flake wrote in a blog post. 

His nomination was announced in a routine White House statement as Biden fills out key diplomatic posts, many of them vacant six months into his term.

Turkey has experienced major tensions with Washington in recent years but is also a vital partner in key areas such as Afghanistan.

READ MORE: How Turkey emerged as a key player to run the Kabul airport

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact