The 65-year-old veteran Egyptian journalist, Tawfik Ghanem was on his way to Friday prayers at the Essam el deen mosque in Giza, a city just a few kilometres outside of Cairo, when the country's feared security forces arrested him at the doorstep of his home.

In the following five days after his arrest on May 21, 2021, Ghanem's family and friends didn't know whether he was dead or alive, according to people with knowledge of the situation that TRT World has spoken with.

They wouldn't know his fate for another five days.

Ghanem's home was raided, and according to Human Rights Watch, his laptop and mobile phone were seized without a warrant.

"We still have no idea why he has been arrested," said a longtime student of Ghanem who wished to remain anonymous for fear of regime reprisals.

Even as practising journalism in Egypt became increasingly perilous, according to those that know Ghanem, he chose to remain in the country rather than leave. In 2015 he retired rather than compromise on his work.

"He is a patriotic man," said his student to TRT World, adding that Ghanem was a "visionary journalist" whose life goal was to establish a regional and international media organisation that belonged to the Middle East and reflects the region's voice, not a branch of the BBC or CNN.

The veteran journalist cultivated a generation of journalists from the region that now work in Reuters, Al Jazeera and the BBC.

"He dedicated his life to establishing a new generation of journalists and media professionals in the region," added his student.

The rulers that govern Egypt, however, have a different vision.

In late 2016 Ghanem found out that he had been placed on a "terrorist" list by the Egyptian regime. The list, according to its critics, is a tool used against anyone that could challenge or speak against crimes committed by the state.

At best, the designation is a sword of Damocles that hangs over the accused keeping them in a constant state of paranoia.

The Egyptian government argues that such tools are necessary to fight terrorism as the country grapples with an insurgency threat in the Sinai.

For Ghanem, the designation meant that he was well and truly in the crosshairs of authorities that have worked tirelessly to quash any semblance of dissent.

Following the "terrorist" designation, the Egyptian state confiscated most of Ghanem's assets. The battle to regain those assets is ongoing.

Crimes against state security

Ghanem's arrest came "out of the blue," according to those close to the journalist.

On his sixth day of captivity, Ghanem appeared in front of the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP), a special branch of the Public Prosecution's office responsible for crimes that relate to "state security." It was the first time that anyone had seen or heard from Ghanem.