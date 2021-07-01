Shares of Hepsiburada rose more than 6 percent in their US stock market debut, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market capitalisation of $3.65 billion in one of the busiest weeks for the US capital market this year.

Hepsiburada's American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Thursday opened at $12.75, compared with their initial public offering (IPO) price of $12 per ADS.

Each ADS represents one Class B ordinary share.

The company sold 56.7 million ADSs earlier in the day to raise more than $680 million, with existing shareholders putting up a little over 15 million of the shares on offer.

Founded in 2000, Hepsiburada allows consumers to order items ranging from groceries and essentials to airline tickets on its online platform.