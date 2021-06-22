BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google’s online ads business
Google generated more revenue from online ads last year than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.
EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google’s online ads business
Letters spell the word "Alphabet" on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France, on August 11, 2015. / Reuters
June 22, 2021

Alphabet unit Google has found itself in the EU antitrust spotlight again as regulators opened an investigation into its lucrative digital advertising business to examine whether it favours its own business over rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

Google generated $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.

About 16 percent of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

The European Commission said it would investigate whether Google distorts competition by restricting access to third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps while reserving such data for its own use.

READ MORE: France watchdog fines Google $267M for favouring own ads over rivals’

"We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We will also be looking at Google's policies on user tracking to make sure they are in line with fair competition," she said.

Recommended

Google said it would engage constructively with the Commission.

READ MORE:Italy fines Google $120M for blocking rival's smartphone app

"Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day. They choose them because they're competitive and effective," a spokesperson said.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that the EU competition enforcer would investigate lucrative digital advertising business before the end of the year.

Vestager has in the last decade fined the company more than $9.5 billion (8 billion euros) for blocking rivals in online shopping, Android smartphones and online advertising. ($1 = 0.8414 euros)

READ MORE: Turkey hits Google with $36.6M fine for breaking competition law

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister