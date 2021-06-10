Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the notorious Boko Haram terror group, is reportedly dead. In the past, Shekau appeared in videos calling himself invincible, poking fun and using sarcasm at reports of his death. But this time, his enduring silence has left many finally believing that it could be true.

A rival group which emerged in the form of Daesh, or the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP), released an audio tape saying the terror group had obeyed the orders of Daesh's global head, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, and had launched an ambush against Shekau in the dense forests of Sambia, a Boko Haram bastion.

The ISWAP's audio recording was obtained by Humangle, a respected Nigerian news website with strong knowledge of insurgency.

Instead of surrendering, ISWAP leader Abu Musab Al-Barnawi said that Shekau allegedly killed himself by detonating explosives.

“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth,” Al-Barnawi added.

Shekau's reported death is significant for Nigeria and neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region, which have suffered from the Boko Haram insurgency for years.

His brutal tactics disturbed even his commanders who objected to his indiscriminate targeting of Muslim civilians and use of women suicide bombers.

“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorised,” said Al Barnawi.

In 2016, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, a son of Boko Haram’s founder Mohammed Yusuf, formed a new faction and named it ISWAP. Daesh was quick to recognise Al Barnawi as its official leader in the region, denouncing Shekau for being too violent. Since then, Boko Haram and ISWAP have been arch-rivals.

The rise of ISWAP

Shekau’s death does not mean an end to the insurgency. Born as a critic of his oppressive tactics against civilians, ISWAP has emerged as a far more dominant force in the region and a more dangerous threat to Nigerian forces.

Unlike Shekau, the ISWAP leadership has allowed fellow Muslims who accepted its authority to live as long as they paid cash-based taxes for trading and agricultural activities.

Vincent Foucher, a research fellow with the French National Centre for Scientific Research, said that, unlike the Shekau-led Boko Haram, ISWAP has not engaged in large scale massacres, plundering and forced recruitment.

“They provide a degree of law and order in Lake Chad, and civilians go there to do business or to live because there are precious natural resources - pastures, fish, highly productive agricultural land”, Foucher told TRT World.

With their ruling strategy, says Yan Saint-Pierre, a counter-terrorism expert at Modern Security Consulting Group, the group has created an “eco-system”.

“ISWAP's effectiveness thus far has been in creating a reliable 'eco system' in which they exert control and strong influence over the economy, justice, education, and security. There, the organization is in full control and can 'govern' an area with very limited opposition”, Saint-Pierre told TRT World.

ISWAP’s leader Barnawi has already drawn on some commanders from Shekau's faction and advanced into his Sambisa stronghold.

If the group succeeds in absorbing Shekau’s rank and file without causing any internal conflict, “then ISWAP will be an even more formidable adversary, with more territory, fighters and guns”, Foucher said.

However, Alex Thurston, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Cincinnati, predicts that in the long term the current stalemate will remain.