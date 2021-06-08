A 1933 Double Eagle gold coin has sold for a record-setting $18.9 million at auction in New York and the world's rarest stamp went for $8.3 million.

The coin, the only 1933 Double Eagle ever allowed to be privately owned, was expected to sell for between $10 million and $15 million at the Sotheby's auction on Tuesday.

It was sold by shoe designer and collector Stuart Weitzman, who acquired it in 2002 for what was then a world record price of $7.6 million.

The coin was never issued after President Franklin Roosevelt took the United States off the gold standard and all copies were ordered destroyed.

Rare stamp

Weitzman on Tuesday also sold a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp, issued in 1856, for $8.3 million, confirming its place as the most valuable stamp in history.

The stamp is the only surviving one from a series that was printed by the South American nation because of a shortage of stamps sent over by its then British colonial rulers.