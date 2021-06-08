Turkey is gearing up to clean the ‘sea snot’ that has threatened marine life and ecology in the waters around Istanbul.

Known as marine mucilage, the sea snot is a thick, slime-like organic matter partly caused by pollution, that has blanketed harbours and parts of the Sea of Marmara in recent weeks.

“It’s just like (human) saliva that consists of carbohydrates and protein,” said Professor Erkan Sahinkaya of Istanbul Medeniyet University at Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences.

“What we see on the surface is as much as what has collapsed and covered the seabed that we can’t see,” he told TRT World.

Marine mucilage is often called ‘sea snot’ because it looks like a large phlegmy sneeze on the surface of water. The organic substance can choke marine life including coral reefs, experts say.

Pictures and videos that have emerged in recent days show large stretches of water engulfed by the sticky mixture that can trap viruses and bacteria such as E.coli.

The problem became big enough to warrant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to instruct his environment minister, Murat Kurum, to expedite the clean-up work immediately.

Professor Sahinkaya said the ‘sea snot’ is a reaction to a host of reasons including pollution and climate change. Nitrogen and phosphorus, which comes along with the sewage that cities dump into the Sea of Marmara, can be contributing to the mucilage, he said.

“Four million cubic meters of domestic sewage is discharged every day into the Marmara sea. Half of this is discharged into the Sea of Marmara without advanced biological treatment. This means it contains high amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and carbon - all of which feed the microorganisms that produce the sea snot.”

Marine mucilage has appeared a couple of times in recent years in the Marmara Sea and surrounding waters. Scientists are unclear over what exactly causes the organic matter to clump together so that it becomes visible to the naked eye.

The Turkish government has put in place a 22-point action plan to deal with the situation. A sea vessel is already collecting samples to run lab tests that can better inform experts on how to move ahead.