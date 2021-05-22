Hundreds of masked Hamas members paraded in the besieged Gaza and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance since the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes.

Saturday marked the first full day of a cease-fire, and Egyptian mediators held talks to firm up the truce which ended the latest Gaza war.

The 11-day war left nearly 250 dead – the vast majority Palestinians – and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-governed Gaza.

And residents began assessing damage.

One of Gaza City's busiest commercial areas, Omar al Mukhtar Street, was covered in debris, smashed cars and twisted metal after a 13-floor building in its center was flattened in an Israeli air strike. Merchandise was covered in soot and strewn inside smashed stores and on the pavement. Municipal workers swept broken glass and twisted metal from streets and sidewalks.

“We really didn’t expect this amount of damage," said Ashour Subeih, who sells baby clothes.

“We thought the strike was a bit further from us. But as you can see not an area of the shop is intact.” Having been in business for one year, Subeih estimated his losses were double what he has made so far.

Drone video and photos showed some city blocks reduced to rubble, in between homes and businesses left standing.

READ MORE:Israel-Palestine ceasefire holds as aid arrives in bombarded Gaza

Hamas leader pays respects to commander killed in war

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas fighters wearing military camouflage paraded past the mourning tent for Bassem Issa, a senior commander killed in the fighting. The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, paid his respects in his first public appearance since the war began.

Israel bombed the house of Sinwar, along with that of other senior Hamas figures, as part of its attack on what it said was the group's military infrastructure.

Israel's defence minister, Benny Gantz, has said top Hamas leaders remain targets, despite the ceasefire.

Still, there was a widespread expectation that the ceasefire would stick for now, even if another round of fighting at some point seems inevitable.

READ MORE:Thousands of Gazans return to destroyed homes, Biden vows to rebuild

UNSC stresses humanitarian assistance need in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Saturday called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza in its first statement since violence erupted on May 10.

Security Council members also stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."

The statement received backing from the US delegation – which had blocked earlier drafts – only after the removal of a paragraph condemning the violence, a sensitive issue since it raised the question of blame.

An earlier draft said that "Security Council members condemned all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."

That draft also "expressed concern about the tensions and violence in east Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites, and urged for the respect of the historic status quo at the holy sites."

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry thanked the United States "for its continued support for Israel and its right to defend its citizens," and it placed "full blame" for the recent violence on Hamas militants for firing thousands of rockets at Israel.

"We expect that the international community condemn and disarm Hamas, and ensure Gaza’s rehabilitation while preventing the diversion of funds and weapons to terrorism," the statement said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Palestinian side.

The US delegation, always one of Israel's strongest supporters in the UN, had also rejected a French draft demanding an immediate end to hostilities and calling for the unimpeded distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

The final statement, proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia, simply noted that the Council members "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence."

It supported a call from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the international community to work with the UN to develop a "robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery."