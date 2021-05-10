An overloaded boat has capsized in central Nigeria's Niger state, leaving at least 30 people dead and five others missing, officials said.

The boat ferrying 100 local traders split into two after hitting a stump during a windstorm as they were returning from a market, Ibrahim Audu Hussein, spokesperson for Niger state emergency agency told AFP news agency on Monday.

"So far 30 bodies have been recovered and five are still missing," Hussein said on the accident that occurred at Tijana village in Munya district.

Dozens rescued