A Muslim woman wearing a hijab applied for an administrative job at Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB-MIVB), but her application was rejected twice.

A labour court in Brussels ruled that the law has been violated as the woman was not only subjected to direct religious discrimination but also indirect gender discrimination. Slamming the STIB-MIVB’s conduct, the court ordered the company to compensate the aggrieved candidate with at least 50,000 Euros.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by Unia, a Brussels-based NGO. They took the matter to court along with the Human Rights League (LDH). They argued that STIB-MIVB refused to hire the woman in 2015 and 2016, although she possessed the technical skills required for the advertised role.

"In practice, this means that she will no longer be allowed to be discriminated against as before," said Els Keytsman, a member of Unia, welcoming the decision.

According to the LDH, the recruitment agencies told the complainant that STIB-MIVB follows the “policy of neutrality,” which means its staff is not allowed to carry any visible religious, convictional, political, philosophical symbols. In light of that policy, she was told she would have to remove her headscarf if she was hired at the company.

During the interview, the complainant turned her traditional headscarf into a turban but she was told that headcovers are not allowed no matter how they are worn. After that, she never heard from the recruiter.

Defending its policy, the company claimed that the woman wasn’t rejected because of her headwear.

Court says the company doesn’t apply equal treatment