Colombia, a Latin American country, is facing violent protests after the announcement of the government’s new tax plan that aims to address the growing economic problems related to the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people have participated in protests, expressing their opposition to the plan. As a result, the police have killed more than 20 people in the last week. The events forced the Ivan Duque government to withdraw its tax proposal as his finance minister resigned.

But protests have not ebbed yet. They have instead expanded across the country while demonstrators come up with more demands related to health reform and income inequality from Duque, a right-wing populist, whose tenure has been marked with increasing incidents of acts of violence against community leaders, leading to hundreds of deaths.

On Tuesday, a nervous Duque, who oversees a country with a 42.5 percent poverty rate, offered a national dialogue to protesters in a clear concession in order to help calm the heightened political environment.

"I want to announce that we will create a space to listen to citizens and construct solutions oriented toward those goals, where our most profound patriotism, and not political differences, should intercede," Duque said. He also added that the new plan will be based on consensus with unions and public demands.

Widening gap

However, analysts doubt Duque’s plan would work in a country where almost half of the population lives in poverty. The pandemic has worsened Colombia’s already poor economics that are rooted in extreme inequality and political instability. After the 2019 protests, Duque made a similar national dialogue offer: pledges were not fulfilled by the government, making the current one a little less credible.

“They have pushed us to hunger. Now they want to take the little we have left,” said Natalia Arevalo, a protester in Bogota, referring to the tax plan,The New York Times reported. Arevalo sells clothing.

Duque’s harsh police measures, which have recently been criticised by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other human rights groups, also appear to foment people’s anger towards his government. The US and European officials also urged the Colombian government to act with restraint.

In clear contrast, while police officers appear to be donning brand new uniforms, replete with modern protective equipment, many Colombians have difficulty even earning a decent salary.

While popular anger rages across, the country’s former President Alvaro Uribe, who also happens to be the political mentor of Duque, urged citizens to support “the right of soldiers and police officers to use their weapons to defend themselves” against demonstrations, which he defined as acts of “terrorism”. That definition also showed another widening gap between the ruling elite and ordinary people.