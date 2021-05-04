WORLD
2 MIN READ
France’s Le Pen acquitted in hate speech case over Daesh tweets
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen posted graphic images on Twitter of crimes committed by Daesh in late 2015 after a prominent television interviewer compared her party to the terror group.
France’s Le Pen acquitted in hate speech case over Daesh tweets
Marine Le Pen, member of parliament and leader of French far-right National Rally party, attends a news conference in Paris, France on October 7, 2019. / Reuters
May 4, 2021

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been acquitted of breaking hate speech laws in late 2015 when she posted images of Daesh atrocities on Twitter.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Le Pen's defence lawyers said that freedom of expression had been safeguarded.

Le Pen had displayed the three images, including one of the decapitated body of American journalist James Foley, after a prominent television interviewer compared her party to the terror group.

She had previously said she tweeted the images to highlight the absurdity of the comparison and had denied any wrongdoing, calling the trial politically motivated.

READ MORE: 'Islamo-Leftism,' a new weapon against critics takes shape in France

Recommended

Dissemination of violent messages

Opinion polls show Le Pen will be President Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in next year's election.

She was charged under an article in the penal code that prohibits the dissemination of violent messages that could seriously harm human dignity.

Prosecutors had sought a fine of around 6,000 dollars, far below the maximum sentence of three years in jail or an over 90,000 dollar penalty.

READ MORE: Macron finds political lifeline through ‘colonial’ approach to Islam

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media