An operation launched on Friday night against terrorists in northern Iraq aims to completely eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders, the Turkish president has said.

“This operation, carried out with respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the region,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via video link to the Operations Claw-Thunderbolt and Claw-Lightning command centre on Saturday.

He stressed that Turkey aims to rid its southern borders of terrorism against efforts to establish a terrorist presence there.

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.