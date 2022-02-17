Ankara, the capital city of Türkiye, is at the centre of politics and diplomacy traffic. But throughout all this political turmoil of the city, there is a different organisation that has a unique place.

The African Culture House and Handicrafts Market, also known as African House, was established to celebrate the peaceful foundations of Türkiye-Africa relations, aiming to make what Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan describes as a ”modest contribution to the stability of Africa”.

Mrs Emine Erdogan’s visit to many African countries with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provides the backstory to the establishment of the house.

According to Tuba Nur Sonmez, Adviser to the Turkish President and also the coordinator of this house of culture, the foundation of this project was laid after Mrs Erdogan had the opportunity to know African countries closely and identify problems, opportunities and needs by establishing sincere bonds with African rulers and people.

“The aim here is to support women and children who are most affected by the difficult living conditions in Africa, such as illness, hunger, poverty, lack of education, conflict... to support them to stand on their own feet again,'' Sonmez tells TRT World, adding that they are carrying out the initiative under the first lady’s diplomacy.

Fairer market for African women

''We buy products of women manufacturers in various African countries and bring them together with the buyer in a fair market with the value they deserve,” says Sonmez.

The project's major goal is to propel these stylish and traditional products that reflect the African spirit to meet in a fair market.

As Sonmez underlines, while these products are purchased from African women in very small amounts and sold at much more expensive prices in stylish boutiques in Europe, the African House aims to bring African female producers to a fairer market.

''The income generated is used for the capacity building projects of African women as well,'' Sonmez adds.

Under the Türkiye-Africa relationship model based on Ankara’s notion of “a fairer world possible”, institutional organisations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish Airlines contribute such efforts while academicians, NGOs, embassies and field experts carry out activities to boost African women.