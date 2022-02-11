WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya PM Dbeibah: Tobruk parliament trying to take Tripoli by force
UN-backed premier warns against dragging Libyans "into a new war", saying eastern-based parliament's decision to name a new premier is an attempt to take capital Tripoli by force.
Libya PM Dbeibah: Tobruk parliament trying to take Tripoli by force
Libya's UN-backed PM Dbeibah says he considers a road map and may announce an initiative by his government to solve the political crisis in the country. / AA
February 11, 2022

Libya's UN-backed prime minister has said that the eastern-based parliament's selection of a new government and premier is another attempt to enter Tripoli by force.

"I reject any attempts to drag Libyans into a new war," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Friday in an interview with Libyan broadcaster Al Ahrar.

Dbeibah said he considers a road map and may announce an initiative by his government to solve the political crisis in Libya. 

To make his initiative succeed, he said, he is willing to withdraw from running for the presidency. 

Dbeibah said the parliament speaker has asked him to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency in exchange for continuation at his post for a longer period.

The UN said it still recognises Dbeibah as Libya's prime minister. 

Dbeibah also told Al Ahrar the assassination attempt on him a day earlier "wasn't a planned operation" but two mercenaries were hired to kill him.

Dbeibah escaped unharmed early on Thursday from an assassination attempt when unidentified persons shot at his car in the capital Tripoli.

Recommended

Several gunshots hit his car and the assailants managed to escape the scene according to reports.

READ MORE:UN still recognises Libya's Dbeibah as prime minister

Parallel administrations

Libya's east-based parliament, which is aligned to warlord Khalifa Haftar, named former interior minister Fathi Bashaga to replace Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, a development that counters UN efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations.

The Tobruk-based parliament said its decision followed the incumbent premier's failure to hold national elections in December, something that was agreed under an UN-mediated peace process. 

Dbeibah rejected the decision to replace him and said his internationally recognised Government of National Unity (or GNU) will only hand over power after a national election.

READ MORE: Libya's eastern-based parliament appoints new PM

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon