The African Union has condemned a recent "wave" of coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc.

The statement came from Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU's Peace and Security Council, on Sunday as the union's annual summit drew to a close.

"Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally... the wave of unconstitutional changes of government," Adeoye told a press conference.

Four member states have been suspended by the council since mid-2021 because of unconstitutional changes of government.

The most recent coup occurred in Burkina Faso, where soldiers ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore last month.

"Do your research: At no time in the history of the African Union have we had four countries in one calendar year, in 12 months, been suspended," Adeoye said, referring to Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso.

