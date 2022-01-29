Italy's ruling parties have asked Sergio Mattarella to carry on as president for a second term after failing to find a compromise candidate in a week of often fraught voting in parliament.

Mattarella, 80, has always ruled out remaining in office and made no immediate comment, but with the country's political stability at risk amid efforts to clinch a deal to elect Italy's next president, it looked highly unlikely he would be able to resist the pressure.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke to Mattarella on Saturday, telling him he needed to stay in place "for the good and stability of the country", a government source said.

The move followed five days of stalemate in parliament, with the main political blocs and squabbling leaders incapable of agreeing on a candidate who could win broad backing among lawmakers.

"The Italians do not deserve any more days of confusion," said Matteo Salvini, head of the rightist League party.

"Let's reconfirm President Mattarella...and Draghi, and immediately get back to work this afternoon. The problems of the Italians won't wait," Salvini added.

READ MORE:Italian leaders agree to speed up presidential vote as stalemate continues

Logjam persists

Unlike in the United States or France, where heads of state get elected in a popular vote, in Italy, 1,009 parliamentarians and regional representatives chose the winner in a secret ballot, which party leaders sometimes struggle to control.

Threatening to ignore their chiefs and take charge of the situation themselves, lawmakers have been increasingly backing Mattarella in the daily ballots, with his tally rising to 336 ballots on Friday, up from 160 on Thursday and 125 on Wednesday.