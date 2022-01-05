Electronics giant Sony has unveiled a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market.

Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled the new prototype, which has begun road testing, at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the electronic vehicle field.

Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market".

The Vision-S is packed with internal and external sensors and is used by Sony to test its autonomous driving technologies.

READ MORE:China to end subsidies for electric vehicles by end of 2022