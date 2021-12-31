Turkiye's exports and imports have seen an annual rise of 33.7 percent and 27.3 percent to reach $21.5 billion and $26.9 billion, respectively.

The country’s foreign trade deficit rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis to some $5.4 billion in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Friday.

The export-import coverage ratio was 79.8 percent in November.

Excluding the energy and gold trade, Turkiye’s exports and imports were $19.9 billion and $20.2 billion, respectively.

Foreign trade deficit - excluding energy products and non-monetary gold - was $315 million in November, TurkStat said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye's new economic policy will change financial landscape

Jan-November trade deficit declines

In the January-November period, Turkiye’s exports grew 33.8 percent on a yearly basis to hit $203.1 billion, while imports were up by 23 percent to $242.44 billion.