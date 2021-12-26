WORLD
Bodies of 16 killed in Channel disaster repatriated to Iraq
A place carrying the bodies of 16 Iraqi Kurds landed in Erbil where emotional families waited for the arrival of the remains of their loved ones.
Only two people were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized. / AFP
December 26, 2021

The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England have been repatriated to Iraq where their families were awaiting them.

The plane carrying them arrived around 2:00 am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday) at Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Besides the 16 Iraqi Kurds, the 26 identified included an Iranian Kurd, four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somali and an Egyptian.

At the terminal at Erbil airport, emotional families waited for the arrival of the remains of their loved ones, some hugging each other or showing photos of their late relatives.

The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa.

Only two people were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national, according to the French interior ministry.

According to the Iraqi survivor, there had been a total of 33 people aboard.

Originally scheduled for Friday, the repatriation had been postponed twice.

London-Paris tensions

French investigators are still trying to establish a clearer picture of what happened during the disaster.

They have been investigating reports the passengers had telephoned both French and British emergency services, appealing for help when the vessel began sinking.

The disaster also caused major diplomatic tensions between London and Paris. 

Within 48 hours of the accident, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being "not serious" in his approach to stopping the crossings. 

Paris was irked by Johnson's initial reaction, which was seen as deflecting blame onto France.

At least 27 people perished in the November 24 tragedy, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a hub for clandestine migrant crossings from France to England.

