The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England have been repatriated to Iraq where their families were awaiting them.

The plane carrying them arrived around 2:00 am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday) at Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Besides the 16 Iraqi Kurds, the 26 identified included an Iranian Kurd, four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somali and an Egyptian.

At the terminal at Erbil airport, emotional families waited for the arrival of the remains of their loved ones, some hugging each other or showing photos of their late relatives.

The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa.

Only two people were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national, according to the French interior ministry.

According to the Iraqi survivor, there had been a total of 33 people aboard.

Originally scheduled for Friday, the repatriation had been postponed twice.

