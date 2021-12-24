WORLD
Cargo plane crashed in DR Congo
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a plane crash that went down in Kalehe village.
DRC Transport Minister attributed the accident to bad weather. / Reuters Archive
December 24, 2021

At least three people have been killed after a cargo plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The plane went down in Kalehe village in South Kivu province on Wednesday after it took off from Goma, the capital city of North Kivu province, Transport Minister Cherubin Okende said.

A local official said the death toll could be as high as five.

Okende attributed the accident to bad weather.

“A very experienced pilot was in control. He did everything to land, but he could not due to bad weather,” he said.

“We have just launched investigations to determine the (cause) of this crash,” said Dieudonne Kashombanya, administrator of Shabunda. "We sympathize with all the families of the people killed.”

