Two more Hong Kong universities have removed public monuments to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing, following the dismantling of a sculpture marking victims of the military crackdown at the University of Hong Kong earlier this week.

A 6.4 metre tall bronze "Goddess of Democracy" statue holding aloft a flame at Hong Kong's Chinese University was removed from a public piazza just before dawn on Friday.

"Following an internal assessment, and as the manager of the university campus, CUHK has removed the statue," the university said in a statement.

The Hong Kong sculpture was modelled on a 10-metre white plaster and foam statue erected by students in Tiananmen Square in 1989 as a symbol of their resolve in pursuing liberty and democracy in China under Communist party rule.

Hong Kong's Lingnan University also took down a Tiananmen massacre wall relief sculpture, that also included a depiction of the "Goddess of Democracy".

The scultpure includes images of a line of tanks halting before a lone protester known as "tank man" and victims shot by Chinese troops being carried away.

The artist, Chen Weiming, who created both the statue and wall relief, said that he would sue the universities if there was any damage to his works.

A towering red picture of the Goddess of Democracy in the Lingnan University student union main hall had also been painted over in grey paint.

