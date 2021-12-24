Indian police have registered a case after several Hindu religious and political leaders made a call for "Muslim genocide" and threatened to kill ex-premier Manmohan Singh in a three-day summit, sparking massive outrage and calls for PM Narendra Modi to rein in the radical groups tied to his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A case has been lodged against the offenders "for promoting disharmony, enmity, or feelings of hatred between different groups," the police chief of northern Uttrakhand state, Ashok Kumar, said on Thursday.

Over 50 monks and politicians spoke at the 72-hour-long hate speech conclave in the northern Haridwar city, giving a call for the mass murder of nearly 200 million Indian Muslims, according to local media.

The conclave was held by the controversial Hindutva figure Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19, part of which was live-streamed as well.

On Thursday, head of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, accused PM Modi's government of turning a blind eye to the open call against the Muslim community as well as hate speeches made regularly by far-right groups in an organised manner.

In a letter to the country's home minister, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Committee for Minorities, and chief minister of Uttarakhand, where the assembly was held, Maulana Mahmood Madni demanded strict action against the offenders.

"They have posed threat to the peace and communal harmony of the country. I demand strong actions must be taken against organisers and speakers," said Maulana Madni.

Modi's silence criticised

PM Modi was criticised for his silence over the issue while a former military chief, a number of rights activists, and opposition politicians demanded action against the speakers, some of whom are infamous for making incendiary anti-Muslim speeches.

"Shocking! All these people making these speeches at this convention need to be arrested for serious offenses under IPC (Indian Penal Code) & UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). Supreme Court must take suo moto notice of this," leading advocate Prashant Bhushan said on Twitter.

Former Indian army chief General Ved Malik also sought action against the far-right speakers.

"Agreed. Such speeches disturb public harmony and affect national security. Action required by Civil Admin (administration)," he tweeted.

"Munawwar Faruqui has been relentlessly punished for alleged jokes which he didn't even crack, but there is no action against the 'Dharm Sansad' members who openly called for genocide against Muslims in Haridwar! Is India still a democracy!" opposition Congress party spokesperson Shama Mohamed said.

Faruqui is a Muslim stand-up comedian who has recently suggested that he may not do any more shows amid protests by the Hindu far-right outfits. Twelve of his shows were cancelled in two months over threats of vandalism from Hindu groups.

