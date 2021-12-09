''There you go...Hello, good to see you again,'' US President Joe Biden said to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin during their recent virtual meeting on Tuesday.

A nearly two hours long meeting began with this placid greeting before the US fired a warning shot saying Russia will face rigid economic and other sanctions if an escalating military crisis along Ukraine's borders didn't cool off.

“There was a lot of give and take, there was no finger wagging, but the president was crystal clear about where the United States stands,” Jake Sullivan, the US president’s national security adviser told reporters.

According to Prof. Dr Giray Sadik, Director of European Studies Research Center, the US-Russia negotiations are crucial since they implicate not just Ukraine but European and broader security, considering hard topics such as nuclear issues which are dependent on actors outside of the EU.

''Since the regional states are clearly unable to settle those disputes on their own, we are witnessing the intervention of great powers, in fact, the superpowers within the Cold War analogy which the recent Putin-Biden meeting demonstrate.''

''Directly speaking within the conflict zone, the Crimea and Donbas region with Donetsk and Luhansk as parts of that region are still under occupation of Russian supported forces,'' Sadik added, citing that the recent Russian military buildup into this region makes Russia an even more immediate concern for both regional actors and the US.

The Russian side rebuffed the possible US and EU sanctions as Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated while giving a brief to the reporters after the meeting, saying President Putin's response shaped around how sanctions are not a new thing for Russia as they have been there for some time but did not have a positive impact on both sides.

"It’s unclear why these sanctions should be slapped," Ushakov said.

"Our president told [Biden] that you worry about something that we don’t understand, and we worry about what is clear for us."

The meeting came during a critical period of the tightest relations between Washington and Moscow since the Cold War after the US intelligence report on the Kremlin's deployment of over 150,000 troops towards the borders of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

For the US, Russia supposedly started preparing a multi-pronged offensive to Ukraine territory due to its concern over the crossing of its red line, which includes any NATO expansion in and around Ukraine and Ukraine's inclusion in the Western bloc.

This claim fuelled concerns of a potential invasion and possible reiterated war on the European region since Ukraine stands as some sort of buffer zone between Russia and NATO allies.

A day after the meeting, Biden stated that sending US troops to Ukraine is not on the table, for now, but repeated that consequences would be harsh and economy-related.

One of the measures will likely include shutting down the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, a new export pipeline that runs from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea, which planned to double Moscow's gas exports to Germany.

Meeting amid boosting Russian troops

The Putin-Biden talks were meant to examine the possibility of pragmatic compromises aimed at de-escalating the situation in the heart of Europe.

For Andrew Korybko, a Moscow-based American political analyst, Ukraine is at the centre of Russia and America’s ongoing New Cold War. In this regard, for Russia, the country’s non-aligned military status is now being challenged by NATO’s de-facto expansion under the guise of delivering support to Kiev.

''From Moscow’s standpoint, this is a red line and it’ll defend its national security interests as it understands them to be,'' Korybko stated, saying that this includes responding to any large-scale Kiev-led operations in Donbas which are perceived as endangering its territorial integrity.

In fact, Russia has the right to deploy its military forces wherever, however, and whenever it wants within its own territory like any other country.