Turkey's exports have reached an all-time high of $21.5 billion in November, up 33.4 percent year-on-year.

The country's exports through January-November totalled $203.1 billion, exceeding the pre-pandemic level, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday during a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Exports continued to be the driving force of growth in the third quarter, Mus remarked, further saying contribution of net exports of goods and services to growth was 6.8 points.

"Thus, 92 percent of the high rate of growth in the third quarter stemmed from net exports of goods and services. In other words, Turkey has grown by producing and selling its products abroad," he underlined.

In November, the country's imports rose to $26.8 billion, marking a 26.7 percent annual increase, while the figure saw a 22.9 percent rise to $242.3 in January-November compared to the same period last year.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 80 percent in November, up 4 percentage points from the same month last year, he said, adding it was recorded at 101.2 percent excluding energy.

The $48.3 billion foreign trade volume in November is the highest monthly figure, Mus said.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 13.6 percent in the January-November period compared to the same period last year and decreased to $39.2 billion.