A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country amid rising tensions with Moscow.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian army accused separatists of firing at its positions with grenade launchers and machine guns on Thursday.

Its press service told AFP news agency the soldier was killed on Wednesday and that it had lost six other servicemen in the same zone last month.

The latest deaths bring Ukraine's toll in the simmering conflict to 61 since the start of the year, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, compared to a total of 50 in all of 2020.

Separatists have reported the loss of some 40 fighters since the start of the year.

The incident comes as the West accuses Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies the claim and accuses the West of stoking tensions.

Border tensions on rise

Kiev has fought a conflict with pro-Russia rebels in its eastern regions since 2014.