Exposure to automation contributes to an increase in support for the radical right, a new study has found.

Published by PNAS, the study titled “Individual Vulnerability to Industrial Robot Adoption Increases Support for the Radical Right” sheds light on how robotic adoption is a key driver behind the success of right-wing populist and nationalist parties in 13 European countries between late 1990s and 2016.

“Economic processes such as globalization and technological change create aggregate welfare gains, but with winners and losers. Such distributional consequences, through the ensuing perceived economic distress, are then politically consequential,” argue the study’s authors Massimo Anelli, Italo Colantone and Piero Stanig, who are professors at Bocconi University.

Using data from the European Social Survey and the EU Labor Force Survey, the study documents how individual exposure to automation shocks are more likely to result in poorer perceptions of economic well-being, precarious employment, and display lower satisfaction with government and democracy.

Automation not only affects workers initially employed in more automatable occupations – through “direct displacement” – but also reduces employment opportunities in such occupations for job seekers, or the “indirect displacement” effect of automation, the study’s authors wrote.

The disruptive nature of technology has been at the centre of a growing backlash against globalisation since the turn of the century. During that period, automation has played a significant role in the disappearance of middle-income jobs and driving down the wages of unskilled labour in the industrialised world.

The result of the robot revolution has ushered in a new political landscape: mainstream political parties that largely neglected the losers in de-industrialised heartlands have increasingly lost out to populists who tapped into working class anger and anxieties.

“Overall, automation seems to determine an increase in political polarization, with rising support for extremist forces at both ends of the political spectrum and diminishing support for mainstream parties,” the study’s authors said.