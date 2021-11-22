WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chile heads into presidential runoff between leftist and far-right lawmaker
A far-right lawmaker and an ex-protester have prevailed in Chile's presidential election with a narrow gap between them, leading Chile towards a runoff between two political extremes.
Chile heads into presidential runoff between leftist and far-right lawmaker
Chilean presidential candidate for the Partido Republicano party Jose Antonio Kast (L) and the candidate for the leftist Apruebo Dignidad party Gabriel Boric (R). / AFP
November 22, 2021

A conservative lawmaker with a history of defending Chile’s military rule and a former student protest leader have been headed to a polarising presidential runoff after Sunday's presidential elections.

Both candidates failed to garner enough votes to win the South American country’s election outright on Sunday.

The top two candidates of the election are from opposite extremes of the political spectrum, setting up a polarising December 19 runoff in the region’s most advanced economy.

In Chile's electoral system, if no candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers compete in a runoff.

Jose Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s military dictatorship, finished first with 28% of the vote compared to 26% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric.

Whoever wins will take over a country in the grips of major change but uncertain of its future course after decades of centrist reforms that largely left untouched Pinochet's economic model.

READ MORE:Chileans head to the polls to elect new president

Opposite extremes

Boric, 35, would become Chile's youngest modern president. He was among several student activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education.

Recommended

If elected, he says he will raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services and boost protections of the environment. He's also vowed to eliminate the country's private pension system.

Kast, 55, from the newly formed Republican Party, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017 as an independent.

He's been steadily rising in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasising conservative family values as well as attacking migrants, many from Haiti and Venezuela, he blames for crime.

Kast blasted Boric as a puppet of Chile's Communist Party, a member of the broad coalition supporting his candidacy, who would pardon “terrorists," be soft on crime and promote instability.

In sharp contrast, Boric refrained from attacking Kast by name and urged his supporters to listen to and convince doubters who voted for other candidates.

“Our crusade is for hope to defeat fear,” said Boric.

READ MORE: Chile marks anniversary of protests that led to rewrite of constitution

READ MORE:What's behind the massive protests in Chile?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens