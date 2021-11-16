Israeli judges have granted a defence request to postpone a highly anticipated testimony from Benjamin Netanyahu's former spin doctor.

The former prime minister, now opposition leader in parliament after he was ousted by a broad coalition of rivals in June, arrived at the Jerusalem court house on Tuesday.

The testimony of his former spokesman Nir Hefetz had been expected to shed light on the ex-premier's dealings with the Bezeq telecommunications group.

Netanyahu's lawyers argued they were unprepared to respond to Hefetz's testimony following recent press revelations about new evidence he might share.

The prosecution said it regretted the leaks about Hefetz's expected testimony but urged the session to go ahead.

After a half-hour recess to consider the defence motion, judges postponed the trial until November 22.

Roughly 50 flag and placard waving Netanyahu supporters had gathered outside the courtroom to cheer the ex-premier ahead of his departure.

