Thousands of Tunisians have marched near parliament in the capital Tunis against President Kais Saied's seizure of political power.

Hundreds of police were deployed to the capital's Bardo palace in an attempt to prevent demonstrators from reaching the parliament building on Sunday.

"Shut down Kais Saied" and "Freedom! Freedom! End the police state!" protesters chanted as they pulled down barriers obstructing the roads leading to the parliament building.

The protest was staged by a campaign called “citizens against coup” to rally against Saied’s “exceptional measures”, which included the suspension of parliament.

"We are under one-man rule since July 25... we will stay here until they open the roads and end the siege," said Jawher Ben Mbarek, a protest leader.

Protesters accuse authorities of preventing people from joining the demonstrations in Tunis.

