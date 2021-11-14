WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Tunisia against Saied’s seizure of power
Tunisians demonstrators have gathered near the country's parliament in the capital Tunis as security forces have been deployed in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the building.
Thousands rally in Tunisia against Saied’s seizure of power
The protest was staged by a campaign called “citizens against coup” to rally against Saied’s “exceptional measures”, which included the suspension of parliament. / Reuters
November 14, 2021

Thousands of Tunisians have marched near parliament in the capital Tunis against President Kais Saied's seizure of political power.

Hundreds of police were deployed to the capital's Bardo palace in an attempt to prevent demonstrators from reaching the parliament building on Sunday.

"Shut down Kais Saied" and "Freedom! Freedom! End the police state!" protesters chanted as they pulled down barriers obstructing the roads leading to the parliament building.

The protest was staged by a campaign called “citizens against coup” to rally against Saied’s “exceptional measures”, which included the suspension of parliament.

"We are under one-man rule since July 25... we will stay here until they open the roads and end the siege," said Jawher Ben Mbarek, a protest leader.

Protesters accuse authorities of preventing people from joining the demonstrations in Tunis.

READ MORE: Tunisians take to streets against President Said's seizure of powers

Recommended

Power seize

Saied seized nearly all powers in July, suspending the parliament and dismissing the government in a move his critics called a coup, before installing a new prime minister and announcing he could rule by decree.

The president said his actions were needed to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation, and has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.

Several prominent politicians have been arrested and hundreds have faced travel bans, while a former president living outside Tunisia, Moncef Marzouki, faces prosecution for his verbal attacks on Saied.

Sunday's protest followed clashes last week between police and protesters in the southern town of Agareb in which one person was killed.

READ MORE: Why is anti-Saied sentiment on the rise in Tunisia?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports