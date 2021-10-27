WORLD
Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists used assault rifles and pistols to target police officers, as a result at least 3 officials were killed, dozens others wounded.
The demonstrators began marching towards the capital Islamabad on Wednesday after negotiations with the government failed. / Reuters
October 27, 2021

Three Pakistani police officers have been killed and 70 others have been wounded at a rally of the banned group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Eight of those wounded were in critical condition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, adding that paramilitary troops in the country's eastern province of Punjab had been called on to help manage the situation for the next 60 days

The clash broke out on Wednesday at a rally of the banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on a highway in Sheikhupura district just outside the eastern city of Lahore, a spokesman for the Punjab police said.

"TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials," the spokesman said.

The group said two of their activists were also killed.

Thousands of TLP activists have blocked Pakistan's busiest highway since Friday, demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of France's ambassador over the publication by a satirical magazine of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Police said they had tried to block the march, which triggered the clashes.

The highway sit-in followed clashes in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday that killed three police officers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
