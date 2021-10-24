Uzbekistan has voted in a presidential election in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term.

Voting ended in the elections with 80.8 percent turnout, authorities said on Sunday.

Uzbekistan held the polls to choose a president for the next five years, with incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev widely expected to win a second term.

Five candidates are vying for the presidential office.

Over 16.36 million registered voters cast their votes at 10,760 polling stations from at 0300-1500 GMT (8 AM to 8 PM local), Zayniddin Nizamhocayev, chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, told reporters.

To win the election, a candidate must get more than half of the votes, else the top two contenders will go to a second round.