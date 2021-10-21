Former US president Donald Trump has announced plans to launch his own social networking platform called "TRUTH Social," which is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month.

The platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This is unacceptable."

Merger with blank check company

TMTG will merge with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) to make TMTG a publicly listed company, the statement said.

"The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination," it stated.

"Given the total addressable market and President Trump's large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value," DWAC chief Patrick Orlando said in the statement.

Free-speech battles

For years, Trump, who wielded Twitter in particular as a rhetorical weapon during his presidency, has battled tech giants whom he argues have wrongfully censored him.