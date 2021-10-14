Norway’s new centre-left cabinet has taken office after the incoming prime minister presented a centre-left minority government, a day after a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in a small town.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway’s centre-left Labour Party, stood outside the royal palace with his 19-member team — 10 women and nine men — that includes the leader of the euroskeptic Center Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, who became finance minister.

Emilie Enger Mehl became Norway's youngest-ever justice minister at age 28, while the foreign minister portfolio went to another woman — Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt.

Gahr Store said it was "a special day" because of the “outrageous event” in Kongsberg, a small town outside Oslo, in which a Danish man was taken into custody after Norwegian police say he killed five people with a bow and arrows and wounded two others on Wednesday.

'It is shocking'

"It is horrible what has been revealed, it is shocking to think about what people have experienced,” Gahr Store told reporters before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, pledging the new cabinet’s full attention on the Kongsberg case.