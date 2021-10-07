Greek lawmakers have ratified a defence deal with France that includes a mutual assistance clause in case of an armed attack against either.

The five-year agreement was announced in Paris last week by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Greece also announced plans to buy three French frigates, a deal due to be finalised by the end of the year.

“For the first time, an explicit and unequivocal military assistance clause is provided in the case of a third party attack on one of the two states,” Mitsotakis told lawmakers.

The agreement was opposed by the main left-wing opposition party Syriza, which argued that it imposes too many concessions on Athens including the risk of involvement in France’s overseas military operations.

Undermining NATO?

The idea of collective defence is a principal tenet of NATO, of which both Greece and France are members, as is Turkey.

Article 5 of the alliance’s treaty stipulates that an attack on one member nation is considered an attack on all.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appeared to be critical of European defence initiatives that aren’t within NATO.