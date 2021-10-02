President Joe Biden has vowed to get his sweeping domestic agenda over the line as he visited the US Congress to energise Democrats negotiating for a second day on twin make-or-break spending bills that could define his legacy, or spell crippling political failure.

"I'm telling you, we're going to get this done," he told reporters after meeting with House Democrats who are deeply divided on a spending spree that Biden says would restore America's battered middle class.

"It doesn't matter when. It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks, we're gonna get it done."

The unusual presidential visit follows weeks of trips by party leaders in the other direction to the White House as Biden tries to get the two ambitious spending plans passed into law.

One would funnel $1.2 trillion into repairing infrastructure and the other would allocate even more for education, child care, and promoting clean energy.

"These are his proposals. These are his bold ideas," Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"This is his plan that he's outlined: to not just rebuild our roads, our railways and bridges, and put millions of people back to work, but also to make child care, elder care, (pre-school programs) more cost effective, to address the climate crisis. And he wants to make the case directly to members."

Biden's political legacy is at stake and so probably are the Democrats' chances of keeping control of Congress in midterm elections next year.

However, on Thursday, a game of chicken between moderate Democrats and more leftwing members over the bills ended in stalemate.

Their razor-thin majority in Congress means that even a few defections could prevent votes from succeeding.

Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the fractious House Democrats, pulled a vote on infrastructure on Friday for the second night running as congressional leaders arbitrated disputes among the party's centrist and left groupings.

Trust issue

The impasse on the Democratic side is rooted in political differences over how much the government should spend, but also on the sheer lack of trust between competing factions.