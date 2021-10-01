The UN Security Council voted unanimously to extend the UN political mission in Libya until after the country's critical presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for late December.

However, the UN's most powerful body remained divided over the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from the oil-rich North African nation and the mission’s leadership.

The vote extended the current mission until January 31 to ensure the United Nations can continue supporting Libya’s transitional government.

The December 24 elections aim to reunite the country after a decade of turmoil.

The end-of January date also coincides with the end of UN special envoy Jan Kubis' contract — a subject of a dispute between Western nations and Russia on where he should be based.

Kubis currently works out of Geneva but a strategic review of the mission, known as UNSMIL, included having its chief relocate to Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

The West strongly backed this, especially in the run-up to the elections, but Russia opposed it.

'Libya is at a critical point'

Earlier, the Security Council had extended UNSMIL’s mandate for only two weeks because of disputes between the West and Russia over the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces as demanded in an October 2020 cease-fire agreement between rival Libyan governments in the country’s east and west.

Facing rival Western-backed and Russian draft resolutions — both almost certain to be defeated — and Thursday's end of the current mandate, council members decided to simply extend it without any updates or changes.

UK’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward expressed regret that not all council members supported its compromise draft resolution, stressing that “Libya is at a critical point" and that it's “essential that the elections take place on time and are credible and inclusive.”

She urged Security Council members to insist on implementation of the cease-fire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, “without qualification and without delay."

Crucial to Libya's future

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the consensus on the resolution shows international support to the Libyan people “at a very sensitive and very momentous stage" leading up to elections. He said implementing the strategic review's recommendations should wait until after the election.