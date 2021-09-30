TÜRKİYE
Turkey won't step back from decisions agreed with Russia on Syria — Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Ankara is working "incessantly" for the safe return of Syrians to their homes, with over 1 million Syrians having returned so far, including 400,000 to Idlib.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered questions of journalist and made evaluations while turning back from Sochi to Ankara after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30, 2021. / AA
September 30, 2021

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey "remains committed" to every decision agreed with Russia on Syria, and that there is "no stepping back." 

Speaking on Wednesday to reporters traveling with him on the plane following the Sochi meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is working incessantly for the safe return of Syrians to their homes, with over 1 million Syrians having returned so far, including 400,000 to Idlib.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone established by an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

Regarding recent attacks in Syria, Erdogan said the agreements with Russia on eliminating YPG/PKK terror group from the region must be fulfilled.

Erdogan emphasized that he raised issue of YPG/PKK terror group's presence in Moscow during his visit, reminding Putin that they should strengthen the cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Turkey-US relations

Speaking on Turkey-US ties, Erdogan said that he will meet Joe Biden in Rome, and probably also in Glasgow, and described it as "good steps".

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for Middle East and North Africa, is almost like a "director of the PKK/YPG/PYD," and he "walks arm in arm with terror groups" in region where Turkey fights them, Erdogan said.

The US should quit Syria sooner or later and leave it to the Syrian people, he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

