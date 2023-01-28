A shooting in Los Angeles has left at least three people dead and four others wounded.

Saturday's mass shooting was at least the sixth in California this month.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 AM (1030 GMT) in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

READ MORE:US report on 173 mass attacks calls for early intervention to curb violence