As America reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.

The report released on Wednesday by the US Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center analysed 173 mass attacks carried out over a five-year period from January 2016 to December 2020 in public or semi-public places such as businesses, schools or churches.

It was released as the US experienced a particularly deadly start to the new year that has left 39 people dead in six mass killings, including one this week in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead at a dance hall as they welcomed the Lunar New Year.

"It’s just happening way too often," said Lina Alathari, the centre's director, during a news conference ahead of the report's release.

Alathari said that while the centre had not specifically studied the shootings that took place this week, there are themes seen "over and over again" when analysing mass attacks.

The report is the latest in a series undertaken by the centre to look at the problem of mass attacks.

While previous reports examined the specific years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, the new report noted that it analysed multiple years of data and gives more "in-depth analysis of the thinking and behaviour of mass attackers."

Concerning behaviour

The centre defines a mass attack as one in which three or more people — not including the attacker — were harmed. Almost all the attacks were carried out by one person, 96 percent of attackers were men, and the attackers ranged in age from 14 to 87.