The Los Angeles county coroner's office has begun identifying the 11 people killed in the Lunar New Year massacre inside a popular dance parlour in Monterey Park, California.

Ten victims died at the scene of the Saturday shooting. Authorities on Monday said an 11th person died while being treated at a local hospital.

The coroner's office confirmed the names of two women - My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63 - who were among the patrons who died in Saturday's shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

While not releasing the other victims' names, the coroner's office said the five women and five men who were killed were all in their 50, 60s and 70s. No information was immediately made available about the 11th victim.

Nhan's family said in a written statement released on Twitter that "we are starting the Lunar New Year broken." They said Nhan, whom they remembered for her warm smile and kindness, had visited the dance studio on weekends for many years.

"It's what she loved to do," they said.

"But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance."