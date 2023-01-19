TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Blinken underlines ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Cavusoglu
‘I look forward to continued coordination on NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, other challenges,’ says US secretary of state.
Blinken underlines ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Cavusoglu
To date, the top diplomats have met four times as part of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism. / AA
January 19, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he looks forward to "continued coordination" with Türkiye on various issues, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington.

Noting that they discussed many important issues as part of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism, Blinken said on Twitter on Thursday: “I look forward to continued coordination on @NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, and other challenges.”

He also posted photos taken during the meeting.

'Positive bilateral agenda'

Blinken and Cavusoglu met on Wednesday and agreed to continue their engagement under a strategic mechanism to review progress and maintain momentum in their "positive bilateral agenda," said a joint statement.

The mechanism was launched last April following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.

Recommended

To date, the top diplomats have met four times as part of the mechanism.

Cavusoglu and Blinken "reiterated their commitment to a concrete and results-oriented positive bilateral agenda," said the statement, adding they discussed strengthening the Türkiye-US defence partnership, including modernization of Türkiye’s F-16 fleet.

On NATO, Cavusoglu and Blinken "reaffirmed their long-standing commitment to collective defense as Allies, as well as to NATO’s Open Door Policy.”

The two diplomat also "appreciated the continuous growth in Türkiye-US bilateral trade relations."

READ MORE: US to host Turkish FM to discuss F-16 deal and Sweden's NATO bid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years