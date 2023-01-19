WORLD
Deadly fire erupts at Armenia military barracks: defence ministry
Fifteen Armenian military servicemen were killed in a fire that broke out in the barracks of one of the local armed forces units, says Armenia's Defence Ministry.
Three more servicemen were in serious condition, it said in a brief statement. / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2023

An overnight fire that broke out in the barracks of an Armenian military unit left 15 servicemen dead and three others in serious condition, the country's defence ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen were killed as a result of a fire that broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit... and the condition of three servicemen is assessed as serious," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. 

According to the ministry, the fire broke out at around 01:30 am on Thursday (2130 GMT Wednesday) in the village of Azat in Armenia's eastern Gegharkunik region.

It said the cause of the fire was not yet established.

Last August, more than a dozen people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire at a busy market in Armenia's capital Yerevan.

The Caucasus nation of around three million people is still recovering from a 2020 war with Azerbaijan, which ended in a heavy defeat and sparked a political crisis.

Despite the end of the large-scale fighting, tensions persist between the ex-Soviet rivals over their borders. 

READ MORE: Clashes break out on border after Armenia’s attacks — Azerbaijan

SOURCE:AFP
