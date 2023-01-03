Twenty-eight bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso over the weekend, the government has said, noting an investigation was under way as speculation grew over who may be responsible.

Attacks targeting the security forces and civilians have increased in recent months, especially in northern and eastern regions bordering Mali and Niger, which are also battling militants.

"The government was informed of an incident at Nouna... during the night of December 30-31," a government statement said late on Monday.

Preliminary reports "indicate 28 people killed," it said, adding that an investigation had been opened and urging calm.

