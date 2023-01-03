Türkiye’s coast guards have rescued 134 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece and caught 69 trying to cross illegally.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday the rescue operations were carried out off the Turkish coasts of Mugla and Izmir in the Aegean Sea.

In Mugla's Bodrum district, Turkish coast guards captured 32 foreign nationals trying to cross illegally in rubber boats and rescued 16 irregular migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units.

Five irregular migrants in a rubber boat who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek officials were also rescued in the Datca district of Mugla.

Meanwhile, 113 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were rescued and 37 were captured off western Izmir province.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

