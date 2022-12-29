Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, has been nominated as foreign minister by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu announced the nomination on Thursday in a speech to the Israeli parliament as he outlined the direction of his new government, expected to be voted in by lawmakers later in the day, succeeding a coalition government headed by Yair Lapid.

In 2020 the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, all normalised relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

Cohen then led the first official delegation to Sudan in January 2021, after the country also signed a normalisation agreement with Israel.